Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 9,827 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,827 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,157,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $741,193,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,208,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $545,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $388,781,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 6.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 740,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,600,000 after buying an additional 46,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Gartner by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 629,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,185,000 after buying an additional 131,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:IT opened at $451.66 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $323.61 and a one year high of $486.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total transaction of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,777.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,709 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,365. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.