EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Mizuho upped their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.06.

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.58. 337,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,123. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

