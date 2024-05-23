EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $454,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 123.5% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total value of $412,041.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.12, for a total transaction of $412,041.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,411 shares in the company, valued at $14,561,611.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $256,638.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,614 shares in the company, valued at $10,415,533.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Twilio Price Performance

NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01, a PEG ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.86 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.99.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

