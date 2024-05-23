EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $171.29. 54,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,876. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.09. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

