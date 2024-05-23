InterOcean Capital Group LLC Buys 1,562 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of XDEC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 24,916 shares. The company has a market cap of $372.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.59.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

