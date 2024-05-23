Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.200-1.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.1 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.990-5.020 EPS.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of ZM stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of -0.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,574.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $169,012.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,947,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $108,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,101 over the last ninety days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

