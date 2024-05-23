Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Trading 2.8% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $45.21 and last traded at $44.80. 12,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 130,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.57.

Specifically, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,097.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,184,500. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.45. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.58%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 592.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

