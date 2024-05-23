Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 383,107.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 53,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 53,635 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Nucor by 226.2% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 28.6% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nucor by 9.1% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,670,000 after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $170.90. 136,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,753. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.79 and a fifty-two week high of $203.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by ($0.16). Nucor had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $195.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total value of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,651 shares of company stock valued at $6,283,648 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

