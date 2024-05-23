Green Plains (GPRE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Green Plains (NASDAQ: GPRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/20/2024 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $31.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Green Plains had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2024 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Green Plains was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/6/2024 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $37.00 to $34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2024 – Green Plains had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $55.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2024 – Green Plains had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2024 – Green Plains had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Green Plains Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:GPRE traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 51,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $36.02.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.40 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 50.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

