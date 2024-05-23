Lee D. Rudow Sells 3,343 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $414,933.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,870,251.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Transcat Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.21 and a 200 day moving average of $105.94. Transcat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.26 and a 1-year high of $147.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Get Transcat alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 13.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,347 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 118.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.