Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CTO Daniel Sturman Sells 10,949 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CTO Daniel Sturman sold 10,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $356,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 469,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,059.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 1,110.40%. Roblox’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,457,000 after purchasing an additional 686,594 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 202.5% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 130,818 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 29.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 3rd quarter worth $6,415,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

