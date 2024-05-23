Ying Christina Liu Sells 7,261 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 9th, Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $12,698.40.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.04.

Institutional Trading of Confluent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

