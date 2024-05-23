Ying Christina Liu Sells 7,261 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $232,061.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,020.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Ying Christina Liu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 9th, Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00.
- On Wednesday, March 20th, Ying Christina Liu sold 407 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $12,698.40.
Confluent Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $41.22. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Report on Confluent
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.