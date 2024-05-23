Mary Garden Buys 4,694 Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60.
Dexterra Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.75. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.35.
Dexterra Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on DXT
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dexterra Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- PDD Holdings Earnings Volatility Alerts Buyers
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.