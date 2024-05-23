Mary Garden Buys 4,694 Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) Stock

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) Director Mary Garden purchased 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.40 per share, with a total value of C$25,347.60.

Dexterra Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dexterra Group stock opened at C$5.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$5.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.75. Dexterra Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$5.25 and a 1 year high of C$6.35.

Dexterra Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DXT shares. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.65.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc engages in the provision of support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management (IFM); Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The IFM segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

