Algorand Price Tops $0.18 (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $58.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00056504 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00018096 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00012294 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,164,207,172 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official message board is forum.algorand.org.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

