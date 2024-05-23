InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,213 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 121.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at $125,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10.8% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.2% in the third quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 361,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after buying an additional 93,979 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.59. 16,113,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,084,285. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.62. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.