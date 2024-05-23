InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,574 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,776,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,932,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,878,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,919,073. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

