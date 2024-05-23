InterOcean Capital Group LLC Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,143,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IWF traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $346.55. 129,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,672. The stock has a market cap of $91.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $248.82 and a 1-year high of $348.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $333.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

