InterOcean Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,248,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG stock traded up $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $355.50. 190,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,440. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $357.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

