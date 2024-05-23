InterOcean Capital Group LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,199 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $666,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 664,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.21. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $47.46 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

