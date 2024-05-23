Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) PT Lowered to $33.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Mizuho from $37.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PECO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PECO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,562,000. GRS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,042,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,337,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,619,000 after acquiring an additional 577,445 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 918,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,513,000 after acquiring an additional 232,191 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,874,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 186,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
