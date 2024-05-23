InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 30 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $543.58. The company had a trading volume of 160,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,799. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $539.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $512.42. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

