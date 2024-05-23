Stifel Nicolaus Increases Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $114.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 2.09% from the stock’s current price.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

NASDAQ:EXPD traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 127,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $120.86. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $245,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 27,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4,847.7% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,453 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBP AM SA grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 380.0% in the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 61,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

