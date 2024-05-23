Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.94% from the company’s previous close.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group downgraded Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics Stock Down 17.3 %

NASDAQ CYTK traded down $10.26 on Thursday, reaching $48.97. 6,918,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,440. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.72. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,318 shares of company stock worth $6,319,540 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $2,706,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after buying an additional 84,967 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $1,471,000. Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 108,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,033,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.