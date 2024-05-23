EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 787 Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,370,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,930,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,496,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,249,000 after purchasing an additional 264,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.99. 130,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,862. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.79 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.48.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

