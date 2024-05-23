EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY boosted its position in shares of RTX by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in RTX by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.05. 1,442,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,773,292. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $107.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,266,459 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

