EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,730,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,740,000 after buying an additional 384,057 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 680,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.39. 1,073,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,759,362. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

