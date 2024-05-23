EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 11,235 Shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,235 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Price Performance

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.64. 103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,648. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.76. Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF has a 12 month low of $20.85 and a 12 month high of $25.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.29.

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (TPLE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLE was launched on Jul 29, 2021 and is managed by Timothy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.