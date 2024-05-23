Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 146,378 TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 146,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 16.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TETRA Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 501,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TETRA Technologies by 159.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 219,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 135,055 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Up 3.4 %

TTI stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.