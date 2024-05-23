Corient Private Wealth LLC Has $29.97 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $29,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

EFG stock opened at $103.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

