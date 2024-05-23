Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243,277 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.20% of Ball worth $36,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,222,068.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Down 0.3 %

BALL stock opened at $70.12 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

