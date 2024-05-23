EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,928.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,595 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.49. 790,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,136. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $117.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

