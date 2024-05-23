7,360 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $8,676,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 177.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 50,491 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 112.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.67. 449,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,940. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.47.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

