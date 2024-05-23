EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,487 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 155.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 367.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

VGLT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.12. 333,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,426. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $64.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

