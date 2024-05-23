Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Holdings Reduced by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.89. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $50.12.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

