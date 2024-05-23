Assetmark Inc. Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3,908.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,074 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,039,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,517,000 after buying an additional 80,620 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,733,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,686,000 after buying an additional 271,193 shares during the period. Emory University bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,120,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,758,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $42.15.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.