Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 15,000 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,356 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 11,648 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 9,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,396,942.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE APTV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 345,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,581. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

