DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.1-$12.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.27 billion.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.3 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,293,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. DuPont de Nemours has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 95.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

A number of analysts have commented on DD shares. TheStreet lowered DuPont de Nemours from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,193 shares of company stock worth $1,726,655 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

