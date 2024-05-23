EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 899 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,960,000. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
IVW traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 515,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,176. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.73 and a 52 week high of $87.98. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
