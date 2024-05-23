Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $5,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $34.63. 190,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,455. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.27, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.98. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $38.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $208,479.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,424.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $208,479.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,265,175.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,206. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

