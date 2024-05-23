D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,995 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total value of $35,109.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,847.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAD opened at $259.28 on Thursday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.71 and a 52 week high of $331.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $272.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.85 by ($1.74). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.55.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company's Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products.

