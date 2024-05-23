Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.09-0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.34 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZUO. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.67.

NYSE ZUO traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 415,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,557. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $8.91. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative net margin of 15.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.38%. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $112,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 11,294 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $112,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,547 shares in the company, valued at $175,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

