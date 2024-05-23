TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,261,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548,236 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $152,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 38,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in TotalEnergies by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 219,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after buying an additional 80,681 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27,125 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTE. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TotalEnergies

Insider Activity

In other TotalEnergies news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.