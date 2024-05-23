Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 145.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NVO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NVO stock opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $138.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.07. The stock has a market cap of $612.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

