Assetmark Inc. Has $8.14 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMETEK

AMETEK Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of AME opened at $174.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.89 and a fifty-two week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.80 and a 200 day moving average of $168.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.