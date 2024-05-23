BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Stock Price Down 0.4%

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $800.55 and last traded at $801.59. Approximately 103,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 606,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $805.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $845.42.

Get BlackRock alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $117.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $790.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $781.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.42 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,292.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,151,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $86,751,357. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $759,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.