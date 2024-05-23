Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.900-12.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 13.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1 billion-$6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.5 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 3.250-3.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. StockNews.com raised Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $615.73.

SNPS stock traded up $15.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $588.79. 405,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,787. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $557.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.99. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $390.20 and a 52-week high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.37, for a total transaction of $3,081,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,587,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

