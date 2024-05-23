Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 12.900-12.980 EPS.

SNPS stock traded up $15.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $588.79. The company had a trading volume of 405,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,787. Synopsys has a 1 year low of $390.20 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $89.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $557.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $545.99.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $672.00 price objective (up previously from $665.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $615.73.

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

