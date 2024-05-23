Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.20

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Atrion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years.

Shares of ATRI opened at $471.99 on Thursday. Atrion has a 1 year low of $274.98 and a 1 year high of $602.59. The company has a market capitalization of $830.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $427.41 and a 200-day moving average of $375.64.

Atrion ( NASDAQ:ATRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Atrion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

