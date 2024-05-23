Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

Dorian LPG stock opened at $45.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.22. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $22.44 and a 12-month high of $49.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DNB Markets cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

