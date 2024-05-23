Stifel Nicolaus Trims Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Target Price to $290.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $316.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 33.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.17.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.67. 217,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,307. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.25 and a 200 day moving average of $237.08.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,285,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,628 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total value of $409,507.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,974.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,616 shares of company stock worth $9,319,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

